Thor Love and Thunder Trailer's Most Watched Moment Was Chris Hemsworth's Nude Scene

Chris Hemsworth's nude scene in the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is making headlines thanks to an analysis report revealing it as the most-watched moment. According to reports, the trailer video on YouTube showed a spike in viewer replays for the scene at around a 2-minute timestamp.

Thor: Love and Thunder Merchandise Leak Reveals How Natalie Portman Turns Into A Superhero

The Thor 4 trailer surprised fans with many moments including Christian Bale's debut as a villain Gorr the God Butcher too. However, it was Chris Hemsworth's infamous scene with Russell Crowe's Zeus that caught everyone's attention. In the scene Zeus can be seen flicking away Thor's robe, leaving him completely nude in front of the entire Olympia.

While the actor's body has been blurred out for the trailer, it seems the movie might feature the nude scene as it is. However, the scene may be cut or blurred for the Indian theatrical release based on its certification by CBFC.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has fans excited for the film's release. Reportedly within an hour of release, the trailer garnered more than two million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page alone. Apart from Chris and Natalie Portman will also be seen playing the role of Mighty Thor in the film as she reprises her role as Jane Foster. Natalie was last seen in MCU in Thor: The Dark World, however, her character has also been mentioned by Thor in other films including Avengers.

Thor: Love and Thunder New Trailer Reveals First Look Of Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher

The film directed by Taika Waititi, who is returning to helm the Thor sequel after Ragnarok in 2017, also stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo film, is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 8, 2022.