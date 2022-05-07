Tom Cruise Arrives In A Helicopter For Top Gun: Maverick Movie Premiere

Tom Cruise is all set to return as his classic character Pete Maverick after 36 years with the Top Gun sequel. The actor recently attended the Top Gun: Mverick's San Diego premiere in a style best fit for the character. Tom landed in a helicopter onto a red carpet that was rolled across the USS Midway for the occasion.

While at the premiere, Tom opened up about returning to Top Gun three decades later. He said, "The sense of romance, the sense of adventure -- there's a world that you want to be in. And obviously, there's always something about aviation."

Cruise's original film titled Top Gun, became a cult classic and popularised concepts like "wingman" and closeness of relationships in the world of aviation. He added, "The culture in this world is very unique... and it's really interesting that people can just connect with the friendships.

Tom Cruise just arrived to the #TopGunMaverick premiere in a helicopter he flew himself pic.twitter.com/uA4X0UL4DZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 4, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is set to bring the hotshot pilot Maverick back to the Navy's elite TOPGUN fighter weapons school. This time he will be the one training the latest batch of young aviators. The trailer released earlier this year revealed that another known name will be returning to the franchise.

Since beloved Goose was killed in the 1986 original film he is not set to make his return, however, his son named Rooster will be seen in the film. The trailer also revealed that Maverick and Rooster both have not dealt with Goose's death and it will add tension to the story.

Tom also talked about the film's opening shot and said that he knew how he wanted it to be. According to reports, the movie opens with a throwback sequence set on an aircraft carrier. Tom explained, "I always knew that's how I wanted to open the movie, right from the beginning, just to allow the audience to go 'you're gonna get what you (want), trust me'."

Director Joseph Kosinski who also returned with the sequel, said that the Navy had been "wary" when the original was shot but was fully supportive and helpful when they began work on the second film. He told AFP, "The first Top Gun was a reason a lot of these guys signed up for the Navy. The decision-makers in the Navy today are guys who signed up in the '80s because of Top Gun."