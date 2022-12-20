Mission Impossible - Death Reckoning Part 1: Tom Cruise Performs A Death Defying Stunt In A BTS Video; WATCH

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest action stars in the world and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor has given us several iconic action movies and left the audience in awe of his death defying stunts. In fact, the superstar, who is 60, has proved that age is just a number and can make young actors run for their money. And as Tom Cruise is busy shooting for Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning Part 1 at the moment in South Africa, he has shared a BTS video on social media wherein he was seen performing a yet another death-defying stunt which left the audience in awe.

The over nine minute video had Tom and his team preparing for the stunt wherein he will jump a motorcycle off a cliff and turn it into a BASE jump. The video featured writer and director Christopher McQuarrie stating, "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted. We've been working on this for years. We're gonna shoot it in Norway, and it's gonna be a motorcycle jump off a clip into a base jump. I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: The audience". The video featured gruelling preparations for the high octane stunt which involved the actor riding a motorcycle at pace over the side of a cliff. To note, Tom Cruise executed 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps to prepare for this stunt.

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

Earlier, Tom had made the headlines as she had skydived from a helicopter to express his gratitude towards his fans for their love on Top Gun: Maverick. In the video, the superstar stated, "Hey everyone. Here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning parts one and two. I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and (as) always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime".