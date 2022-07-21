Tom Cruise Is The Highest Paid Actor Of 2022, Top Gun Star Banks Over $100 Million; Check Out Others On List

Tom Cruise has become the highest earning actor in Hollywood after he banked more than $100 million for his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, as per a new report. The second highest-paid actor on the list was Will Smith, who made $35 million for his upcoming film. Emancipation. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Joaquin Phoenix are also featured on the list, all earning between earned $20-30 million.

Variety reported on Wednesday that Tom is expected to make more than $100 million thanks to box office earnings of Top Gun: Maverick. The actor, who besides starring also produced the hit film, is expected to get box office bonuses before the studio (Paramount Pictures) even breaks even, ensuring his excellent pay. He will reportedly make around $100 million thanks to the box office earnings, his fee, as well as his cut from streaming revenues.

It must be noted that Top Gun: Maverick hit the theatres in May and reportedly earned $1.2 billion at the global box office, making it the first Tom Cruise movie to pass the billion-dollar mark at the ticket window.

Variety’s report added that Tom and Dwayne Johnson, who earned $22.5 million for his upcoming film Black Adam, are the two Hollywood stars whose high 'salaries are justified’. A movie executive told the portal, “I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries."

Julianne Moore To Be The Jury President Of Venice Film Festival 2022

Johnny Depp Writes Foreword For Fan's New Children’s Book: With All My Love, My Respect And My Good Wishes

Will, on the other hand, made $35 million for the upcoming action thriller Emancipation. The other high-earning actors on Variety’s list are Leonardo DiCaprio, who earned $30 million for Martin Scorsese's forthcoming film Killers of The Flower Moon, and Brad Pitt, who made $30 million for an upcoming untitled Formula 1 drama.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth, Denzel Washington, Vin Diesel, Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hardy, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds have all earned $20 million respectively for their upcoming films. The other notable name on the list is Ryan Gosling, who made $12.5 million for his in the upcoming movie, Barbie.