Tom Cruise Jumps Off A Helicopter As He Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans Post Top Gun Maverick success; WATCH

Tom Cruise is one of the most loved action stars in the world and there are no second thoughts about it. He has given us several iconic action films including the Mission Impossible franchise, Knight And Day, War Of The Worlds etc. Tom Cruise recently made the headlines for his 2022 release Top Gun: Maverick, which has been a massive hit and his performance in the movie left everyone in awe. As 2022 is coming to an end soon, Tom Cruise took an opportunity to thank his fans for their love for Top Gun: Maverick and was seen jumping from the helicopter to skydiving to celebrate the occasion.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Tom Cruise was seen expressing his gratitude towards his fans by performing a breath-taking stunt of free-falling from the chopper. He said, "Hey everyone. Here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning parts one and two. I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and (as) always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime"

Tom concluded the video stating, "I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies". With this mindboggling video going viral on the internet, Tom has once again proved that he is the biggest action star in the world for a reason.

As of now, Tom is shooting for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Part 2 which are expected to release on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. Apart from Tom Cruise, the movies will also feature Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes and Hayley Atwell in key roles.

