Tom Cruise Replaced In Amazon Prime's New Show Reacher By Alan Ritchson

Tom Cruise who has been leading the big screen Jack Reacher franchise was replaced in the Amazon Prime show by actor Alan Ritchson. The character based on the book by author Lee Child, described fictional investigator Jack Reacher as a hulk of a man, standing 6-feet-5-inches tall and 'built like a linebacker'. Fans of the franchise are most happy with how close the new star is to the description that Tom Cruise.

Notably, Tom Cruise played the action hero for two movies including Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back that earned close to $400 million combined. While the fans were disappointed with Cruise's casting years ago, author Lee Child had stated that while Cruise may not look like Reacher, the actor conveyed Reacher's presence which to Lee was more important when a real-life person is performing the character.

Talking about his casting as Reacher and following Tom Cruise's footsteps, Alan told GQ, "The process was long and time-taking. It took almost a year. But enough people believe that I am the right choice to get the job and I am lucky that I did."

Alan left fans impressed with his performance in the first trailer of the show. The show is also expected to be rough on the edges similar to the novels' plot which they are best known for. The actor is also closer to the character's age in the books and he will be expected to grow with the series as it progresses from book to book.

On the work front, Tom will be seen in the upcoming Mission Impossible films. Reportedly the actor has filmed for two instalments during the pandemic which will release in coming years. Meanwhile, will be seen in Top Gun Maverick and reports have claimed he will be making his MCU debut as Iron Man Superior in the highly anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.