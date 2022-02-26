Tom Cruise's Ex-manager Reveals Actor Had Terrible Temper, Says 'He Threw An Album Hard At Me'

Tom Cruise's former manager Eileen Berlin recently made some revelations about the Mission Impossible star. Eileen who worked with Cruise until his 1986 film Top Gun revealed to The Daily Mail that the actor had a "terrible temper" in the initial stages of his career.

Berlin recalled an incident when she gifted him a photo album with articles about him in teen magazines. She revealed that Tom expressed unhappiness to the gift, 'screamed' at her saying "I don't want to be in the teen mags'. He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek."

Eileen said that Tom was extremely 'moody' and would get angry 'in a snap of your fingers'. She told the outlet, "Tommy had a terrible temper. He harboured a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity".

Back in 2020, Tom Cruise's anger issues made headlines when Tom reportedly yelled at the crew members on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 for not properly following the COVID-19 protocols. A leaked tape obtained by UK tabloid The Sun, revealed the actor saying, "Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired."

On the work front, Tom will be seen in the upcoming Mission Impossible films. Reportedly the actor has filmed for two instalments during the pandemic which will release in coming years. Meanwhile, will be seen in Top Gun Maverick and reports have claimed he will be making his MCU debut as Iron Man Superior in the highly anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.