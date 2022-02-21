Tom Cruise's First Manager Makes Shocking Revelation About Him, Says 'He Threw Album On Her Face'

Tom Cruise's first manager Eileen Berlin who worked with him during the early phases of his career when he was in his teens, has made some shocking revelations about him. Berlin spoke about the Hollywood sensation's temper flares. She also added that he once threw an album at her.

Eileen Berlin spoke to Daily Mail about the same wherein she also said that she had let Tom Cruise stay at her home during a tough phase in his career. The former manager of the Mission Impossible- Fallout actor further revealed that he was so insecure about his looks that he had spent a whole day experimenting with his looks for his debut publicity headshot. She was quoted to say, "There's contempt, arrogance, frustration, charm sadness. I saw him in all those moods. What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy."

She also said that Tom Cruise lashing out at the crew members of Mission Impossible 7 on the sets in the year 2020 for breaking COVID-19 protocols was a figment of his bad temper. Eileen said that the Jack Reacher: Never Go Back actor does not wish for the shooting of the movie to get further delayed as he might be insecure about his looks, with his age inching towards 60. Berlin added, "Tommy had a terrible temper. He harboured a lot of anger at his natural father (Thomas Cruise Mapother III). He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity."

Talking about the incident wherein Tom Cruise threw an album at her, Eileen said, "I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday. He screamed, 'I don't want to be in the teen mags.' He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek." Berlin's professional relationship with the Edge Of Tomorrow actor ended after he had moved to Los Angeles.