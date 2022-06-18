Tom Hanks Yells 'Back The F*** Off' To Fans After They Push Wife Rita Wilson

Earlier this week, Tom Hanks lost his cool at fans after wife Rita Wilson tripped and nearly fell to the ground due to the crowd around them. The actor was furious at the fans and shouted "Back the f**k off".

Pinocchio Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look At Tom Hanks' Geppetto In Disney's New Live-Action Adaptation

Etonline reported that the incident took place on Wednesday (June 15) when the star couple was spotted in New York outside a building walking to their SUV. A video going viral on social media shows their bodyguard trying to guide the couple past the swarming fans.

Hanks in the clip can also be seen moving a man wearing a backpack out of the way as he fell behind a bit from his wife. Wilson then got tripped by a fan behind her and Hanks, rightfully lost his cool.

The Oscar-winning actor yelled at the fans, "Guys, this is my wife. Back the f**k off!" Wilson walked to the SUV as Hanks continued to address his fans. He added, "Knocking over my wife?!" The fan causing the uproar apologised to Hanks, who furiously walked to the SUV and got in after his wife.

Elvis Early Reactions Are Out; Austin Butler's Performances As The Rock And Roll King Gets Highly Praised

Fans on social media were supportive of Hanks for his actions. One Twitter user said, "COMPLETELY JUSTIFIED. Y'all, if your actions are inspiring *Tom Hanks* to scream at you, you have made grave missteps in your life choices." Another fan added, "Good work! People need to help check each other. Back off!"

Tom has been busy lately and he was there to promote his new release Elvis. The film led by Austin Butler has received rave reviews from fans and critics. In the film, Hanks will be seen playing Elvis Presley's conniving manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24, 2022.