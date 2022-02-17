Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Pose With Stunt Doubles In Viral Pic From Spider-Man: No Way Home

An unseen picture from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently making rounds on the internet. The behind the scenes photo shows the three Spider-Men: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield giving their iconic landing poses with their stunt doubles.

All three Spider-Men can be seen alongside their stunt doubles. The picture was taken on the set of the final battle. The group can be seen posing on the fallen shield of Statue of Liberty from No Way Home. The film's climax scene also took place on the spot with Spider-Man fighting Green Goblin.

The photo was originally shared by William Spencer who is one of the stunt doubles. Soon after, fans shared the photos on different social media accounts. One fan wrote, "What in the multiverse." Another wrote, "Now that is some serious Spiderverse right here."

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the superhero after many years. The three Spider-Men coming together has been marked as one of the most iconic cinematic moments in MCU history. The film has also been breaking records at the box office by collecting $1.8 billion worldwide.

While fans were hoping the film receives an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, Tom Holland had told Variety that the makers are happy with the audience's reaction. "It would be a huge honour for it to be nominated for an Oscar. But I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly [director] Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we've received -- the love and support -- is enough," the actor said.

Apart from Tom Holland, the film also starred Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and many more in pivotal roles.