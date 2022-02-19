Tom Holland Shuts Down Rumours Of Buying A House With Zendaya, Wonders 'When I'll Get The Keys'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been making headlines for taking their relationship to the next level. Reports recently revealed that they bought a house together in South London, however, Tom has now denied the claims. The two were last seen together on screen in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Talking to People, Tom said, "I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!" He went on to joke about the claims and said, "I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys."

The reports first emerged when Holland and Zendaya were spotted strolling around London streets. The couple who started dating back in 2020 recently also visited Holland's family, dressed casually. Notably, Both are known for keeping their personal lives private away from prying eyes. They haven't announced their relationship but are often travel and spent time together. They also celebrated the Fourth of July together and are all praises for each other during interviews.

Back in 2021, the duo were spotted kissing in a car. Tom had also expressed his disdain over the leak. During an interview with GQ, the actor slammed the paparazzi and said, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

Meanwhile, Tom was recently seen in the action-adventure film Uncharted. The film directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film follows video game characters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, embarking on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure, while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate's long-lost brother, Sam. Uncharted, now in theatres also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles.