      Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop, Myles Frost Win Big!

      The Tony Awards 2022 was held at the New York city's Radio City Music Hall. A Strange Look, Myles Frost, and Deirdre O'Connell bagged the top honours at the prestigious award function. The Tony Awards, which honours the finest talents on stage, was a three-hour-long event which was hosted by Ariana DeBose.

      Check out the Tony Awards 2022 winners list here:

      Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop, Myles Frost Win Big!

      Best Play: The Lehman Trilogy
      Best Musical: A Strange Loop
      Best Revival Of A Play: Take Me Out
      Best Revival Of A Musical: Company
      Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)
      Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H)
      Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost (MJ)
      Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)
      Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)
      Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)
      Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle (Company)
      Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone (Company)
      Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)
      Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott (Company)
      Best Scenic Design of a Play: Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)
      Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bunny Christie (Company)
      Best Book of a Musical: A Strange Loop
      Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): Six: The Musical
      Best Costume Design of a Play: Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth)
      Best Costume Design of a Musical: Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)
      Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz (MJ)
      Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H)
      Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen (MJ)
      Best Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)
      Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale (Girl From The North Country).

      Congratulations to all the winners.

