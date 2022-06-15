Tony Awards 2022 Winners List: The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop, Myles Frost Win Big!

The Tony Awards 2022 was held at the New York city's Radio City Music Hall. A Strange Look, Myles Frost, and Deirdre O'Connell bagged the top honours at the prestigious award function. The Tony Awards, which honours the finest talents on stage, was a three-hour-long event which was hosted by Ariana DeBose.

Check out the Tony Awards 2022 winners list here:

Best Play: The Lehman Trilogy

Best Musical: A Strange Loop

Best Revival Of A Play: Take Me Out

Best Revival Of A Musical: Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost (MJ)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle (Company)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone (Company)

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott (Company)

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bunny Christie (Company)

Best Book of a Musical: A Strange Loop

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): Six: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play: Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth)

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz (MJ)

Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H)

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen (MJ)

Best Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)

Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale (Girl From The North Country).



Congratulations to all the winners.