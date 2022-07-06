Top 10 Hollywood Movies In The First Half Of 2022: Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, Turning Red & More

Hollywood during the pandemic saw many delays from big-budget films to small studios and the release schedule is still catching up with the backed-up films. However, in 2022, many English films filled up the gap that fans had been missing out on. From the action film Uncharted to Tom Cruise's hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Hollywood offered many diverse genre releases.

While the second half of 2022 has many anticipated films, here are some of the unmissable films from the first half of 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the hit action drama 1986 film titled Top Gun. The sequel saw Cruise returning to the Top Gun academy and teach a new group of cadets how to get through an impossible mission.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch returned as Doctor Strange in the sequel alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch. The film called MCU's first horror release received mixed reviews, however, fans have been all praises for the film and can't get enough of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson made his DC debut with The Batman as the superhero alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. The film with the longest run time of 2 hours and 56 minutes received a lot of love from fans and critics alike. The film follows Batman clashing with The Riddler and confronting his own dark past before he becomes the sign of Hope for the city of Gotham.

Lightyear

Pixar's Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear and his robot companion Sox on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, and Darby. The film has been introduced as the original which made Andy fall in love with the toy Buzz Lightyear seen in the Toy Story franchise.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Minions: The Rise Of Gru follows a 11-and-a-half-year-old Gru trying to make his name in the world of villains. In an effort to impress his favourite villain group, he ends up stealing a zodiac stone and ends up having to rely on his yellow indestructible henchmen AKA minions for some help.

Uncharted

Tom Holland returned to screen away from MCU once again. Instead of a comic book character, this time he was seen playing a character based on an action-adventure game series of the same name. Uncharted follows street-smart Nathan Drake being recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. The two collaborate to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

Turning Red

Turning Red remains one of the biggest OTT Hollywood releases of the year so far. The film led by an all-Asian cast follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who finds out she has the power of turning into a big red panda. However, she is torn between being her mother's obedient daughter and embracing the chaos of her youth.

Marry Me

Netflix released a rare rom-com that works in 2022. The film follows superstar Kat Valdez who finds out she has been cheated on seconds before getting married in front of the world. After a meltdown, she ends up marrying someone random from the crowd. But as forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

The Black Phone

The horror fused with great comic timing surprised many critics. It follows Finney Shaw, a 13-year-old shy but clever boy who gets abducted by a masked killer. Finney after waking up in a soundproof basement with a disconnected phone on the wall begins to hear from the previous victims. With their help, Finney decides to fight back against the masked killer.

The Lost City

Led by Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliff, The Lost City was the perfect summer romantic comedy with an action-adventure vibe. The film follows author Loretta Sage and her exotic novels' cover model Alan. After Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who wants her to lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure, Alan decides the only way to prove his worth is by saving her in real life.