Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's Best International Opening, Earns Rs 4.5 Crore In India

Top Cruise's awaited Top Gun: Maverick at the worldwide box office saw the best opening the actor has seen. According to Deadline on Friday night the film was on its way to earning $51million including $19.3 million from previews.

Notably, Tom's previous best opening in the domestic market US/Canada was Mission: Impossible - Fallout with opening collection of $22.8 million. Top Gun: Maverick backed by Paramount is a sequel to Tom Cruise' cult classic film Top Gun. The sequel follows Pete Maverick Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell who is still a Captain in the navy, as he goes back to the Top Gun academy once again. This time he will be seen training the best of the newest officers for an unthinkable mission.

Meanwhile, the film has not had the best run in India. According to reports, Top Gun Maverick grossed Rs 4.5 crore on an opening day. Top Gun 2 saw an early IMAX release, it grossed Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday, followed by Rs 1.75 crore on Thursday and Rs 2.5 crore on Friday. The number however is not expected to rise since the film has been screened in limited numbers with more theatres opting for Hindi releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Anek.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun 2 also saw the return of Val Kilmer as his OG character Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ed Harris in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the film has a huge fan following in the domestic market and the Deadline report claimed it is expected to earn an impressive collection of $142 million on the opening weekend which lasted over four days thanks to the Memorial Day release.