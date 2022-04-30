Top Gun Maverick Early Reactions: Critics Praise Tom Cruise's Film As Best Release Of The Decade

Tom Cruise is all set to return to the cockpit after 36 years with Top Gun: Maverick. The film was recently screened at the CinemaCon in the US and critics could not stop praising the Joseph Kosinski directorial. The film is a sequel to Tom Cruise's cult classic 1986 release Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick budgeted at $15. 2 million, takes place thirty years after the first film. The trailer revealed that the film will bring back Tom Cruise's character Maverick as a trainer this time. He will be seen taking charge of a group of Top Gun graduates of the US Navy.

After the premiere that took place on Thursday (April 28), a few critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the film. Most began praising the film including Fandango's Erik Davis, who called the film 'absolutely terrific'. The tweet added, "The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You're on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It's real deal."

Meanwhile, Collider editor in chief, Steven Weintraub said that he was 'blown away' by the Tom Cruise-starrer. He added, "This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible." The Outlaw Nation's John Rocha also said that Top Gun: Maverick is worth the wait. "The story, acting, emotions and those dogfight sequences are all excellent," he wrote in the tweet.

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

The Wrap's reporter Drew Taylor called it 'the best film of the year", he added, "What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart-stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it'll be, it's better."

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Notably, Val Kilmer will be seen reprising his role from the first film. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 27, 2022