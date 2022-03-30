Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer: Tom Cruise Returns As Instructor To New Generation's Best Pilots

Tom Cruise's much-anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick is all set to release in the summer of 2022. The film which has been postponed due to the pandemic a couple of times, recently revealed some plot details in its new trailer.

The new trailer, mostly featuring Tom Cruise from the jet cockpit, revealed that Tom is returning in his iconic role of Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. Instead of being the bad guy of the group, he will now be a flying pilot as the captain and instructor to a new generation.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the latest crop of the Navy's top pilots including Miles Teller, who will be playing the son of Pete's former partner Anthony Edwards' pilot Goose, who was killed during a training exercise in the first movie. Miles's character is seen as the new bad boy of the group, often getting in fights with other members and captain Maverick himself.

The 2-minute-30-second long clip is loaded with wide air-fare scenes and spectacular shots of Maverick jetting across barren landscapes and over mountain ridges. Take a look at the trailer:

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun. The sequel is set decades after the original, and will also feature another iconic shot of Maverick riding his high-powered Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. Directed by Joe Kosinski, the film is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 27.