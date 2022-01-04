    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tristan Apologies To Khloe After Paternity Test Revelation: You Don't Deserve The Heartache & Humiliation

      By
      |

      Tristan Thompson revealed the results of his paternity test on Monday (January 3) and confirmed that he fathered Maralee Nichols' child. Taking to his Instagram account, the NBA player also apologised to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter.

      Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson,

      Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson, Kourtney Kardashian & Other Hollywood Stars Ring In New Year Photos

      Tristan Thompson released a statement, saying that he is ready to take "full responsibility" for his actions and looks forward to amicably raising his son with Maralee Nichols. He added, "I sincerely apologies to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

      Soon after, he also shared another statement on his Instagram story addressed to Khloe. He wrote, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

      Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson,

      For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan parted ways back in summer 2021. The duo's breakup reportedly came after the comments made by Sydney Chase's claims that she and Tristan had an intimate moment after he had reunited with Khloe.

      Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Part Ways, Duo Will Co-Parent Their 3-Year-Old DaughterKhloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Part Ways, Duo Will Co-Parent Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

      Amid the cheating allegations, Khloe and Tristan continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson. According to sources close to Khloe, True has been her priority and that she wants to remain cordial with Thompson for her daughter. "They're getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting," the source added at the time.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 13:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X