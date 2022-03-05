Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Used To Be An Actor & Comedian, Even Voiced Paddington Films

Reports recently emerged that the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky prior to entering politics had appeared in several TV shows and films as an actor and a comedian. The news comes after a spokesperson for StudioCanal, which produced Paddington, confirmed that Mr Zelensky voiced the beloved animated character Paddington in both the 2014 film and its 2017 sequel Paddington 2.

Apart from that, he is also well known for having won Ukraine's version of Dancing With The Stars in 2006. He also starred in the known Ukrainian television series Servant of the People. According to reports, it was his character in the show that inspired him to run for office. It follows a teacher who inadvertently becomes president.

Notably, he has had a pristine educational background as well. Zelensky studied law and earned a degree from Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics. Apart from acting, he also laid the foundation of his production company, Kvartal 95, & began producing television shows in 2003.

The details of Zelensky's career are going viral on social media and the revelation have left many surprised. Among them was British actor Hugh Bonneville who plays the bear's foster father in the Paddington films franchise. Taking to his Twitter account, he expressed his surprise by saying, "Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine."

Hugh Bonneville also shared the Ukrainian-dubbed promotional video of Paddington 2 featuring Mr Zelensky. In the video, Mr Zelensky can be seen introducing himself by saying, "Hello to my darling friends. I, Volodymyr Zelensky, will lend my voice to the wonderful, charismatic, friendly bear Paddington."

Zelensky has also been credited as a writer and producer for multiple projects including Servant of the People 2 and 8 First Dates. It was after the success of Servant of the People 2, Zelensky pitched his run for Ukrainian president. The political party he operated under was also named after the TV show and film Servant of the People.

During his presidential campaign, Zelensky went on a comedy tour, in which he poked fun at his rivals. According to the Central Election Commission, Zelensky won with over 70% of the votes in his favour and was elected to power in Ukraine in 2019.