Uncharted Final Trailer: Tom Holland Swings Back Into Action With Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland is currently gearing up for the release of his next action-adventure film Uncharted. The makers recently released the film's final trailer giving a glimpse into the film based on the popular action-adventure video-game series of the same name.

The film directed by Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer also stars Mark Wahlberg in the leading role along with Tom Holland. According to reports, the film serves as a prequel to the video games and introduces a young Nathan Drake.

The trailer begins with Nathan Drake's life before he begins to explore his brother's last adventure. He then teams up with "Sully" Sullivan ( played by Wahlberg) to find the treasure his brother was searching for before going missing.

In the clips from the film, Nathan and Sully can be seen working together to find the lost treasure of a certain Ferdinand Magellan. We also get to see other cast members of the film including Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

According to the film's synopsis, Antonio Banderas plays a ruthless crime lord, Santiago Moncada He believes he and his family are the rightful heirs and will do anything to get his hands on it. The makers have described the fim as, "If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted is all set to release in India on February 18, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.