WATCH: Angelina Jolie Surprises People At Café During Ukraine Trip; Meets Children And Refugees

Angelina Jolie surprised everyone by dropping in at a Ukrainian café in Lviv during her visit to the war-torn country. A video of the Hollywood star signing autographs and greeting people at the coffee shop has now gone viral on social media.

The 46-year-old actress, who is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, reportedly came to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, but it is not clear if her visit to the country in an official capacity.

She made a surprise appearance in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday. Lviv’s regional governor Maxim Kozytski took to Telegram and said, “For all of us, this visit has been a surprise." Footage from her visit was posted by a Facebook user showing Jolie dressed in a grey sweatshirt and trousers as she visited the café.

Maya Pidhorodetska, who shared the video, wrote, "'Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie. Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world." However, what caught everyone’s attention is a boy who remained glued to his phone as the superstar took her seat. Check out the video below:

Angelina signed autographs for fans whilst waving at other customers and also visited a boarding school, to talk with students. According to Kozytskyy, she also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv’s central railway station along with the Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counselling.

Kozytskyy wrote, “The visit was a surprise to us all. Plenty of people who saw Ms Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.”