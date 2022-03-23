    For Quick Alerts
      West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler After Being Left Out, Invited To Present At 2022 Oscars

      West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler recently revealed in an Instagram post that she was not invited to the Oscars this year. Soon after the post, fans called out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the awards night despite her film being nominated in seven categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

      However, now reports have revealed that the leading star of West Side Story has not just been invited to the award night, but has also been asked to be a presenter at the show. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Rachel who is in London busy shooting for Disney's live-action remake of Snow White is working on rearranging her schedule so that she can attend the Oscars 2022.

      Rachel in her Instagram post had shared a series of pictures celebrating 2022. She captioned it as, "a quarter of the year well spent." When a fan commented on her post, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," the actress revealed that she wasn't invited.

      Rachel's comment read, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel" and added, "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed, too. but that's OK. So proud of our movie."

      Notably, Rachel in West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, plays the role of female lead Maria. The film is adapted from a 1957 musical of the same name. Notably, the previous theatrical version of the musical released in 1961 had won 10 Oscars.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 15:50 [IST]
      X