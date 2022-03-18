Where to Watch Oscar Awards 2022 In India? Date, Time And Live Streaming Details Are Here

Oscar Awards 2022 are all set to take place on Sunday, (March 27, 2022) at the traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This is also the first year after a long time when the Academy Awards will see a host and an in-person ceremony, with all the presenters and nominees in the audience including cast and crew like writers, directors, actors and others.

For the 94th Academy Awards, The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have led the nods with a total of 12 nominations. Meanwhile, Dune followed close behind with nods in 10 categories. The 2022 Oscars are already making history with some significant firsts among the nominees and record-breaking nominations, including Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in CODA.

While the awards night taking place in Los Angeles will be on March 27, for the Indian audience it will be taking place on Monday morning March 28, 2022. The US live broadcast will be happening from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC. In India, the ceremony will be aired at 5.30 am IST.

Every year, the Academy Awards live broadcast airs on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World in India. The social media pages of The Academy on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube will be doing the live updates as well.

Talking about the awards ceremony, this year the night will be hosted by three women known for their comedic timing - Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. After several years of low rating, the showrunners this year are putting their best foot forward. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the glamour on the red carpet as well.