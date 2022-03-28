Will Smith Apologises To Academy For Slapping Chris Rock, Memes Take Twitter By Storm

Presenter Chris Rock walked onto the stage for 94th Academy Awards to announce the winner for Best Documentary Feature. However, he ended up becoming the biggest news of the ceremony after an altercation with Oscar Best Leading Actor winner Will Smith.

Chris began by talking about the nominated couples in the room and went on to make a joke at the expense of Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith's response to the joke which was not scripted drew gasps from the room. Notably, Pinkett Smith's appearance is a result of alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that she has been public about battling.

Chris said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," with reference to Pinkett Smith's appearance. Will Smith who was laughing at Rock's comment, within minutes got onto the stage and stunned the audience by slapping the actor/comedian in the face. "Wow," said Rock in reaction, "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

Smith, after returning to the seat yelled out, "Keep my wife's name out your f***king mouth." When Rock replied "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," the King Richard actor added, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Twitter-verse was quick to use the moment and turn it into memes for years of entertainment to come. Take a look at some here,

Denzel Washington trying to mediate peace between Will Smith and Chris Rock during #Oscars commerical break. Denzel's name commands Respect. pic.twitter.com/9EylYeJuRU — 𝐒𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖗 (@GummyDuke) March 28, 2022

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k42EHWsQuQ — Akron Pride Custom Tees (@AkronTees2020) March 28, 2022

will smiths publicist talking to him after assaulting chris rock to let him know he’s moving back with his auntie and uncle in bel air pic.twitter.com/TKXkksaXNC — zoolie (@zooolieee) March 28, 2022

yooo i'm crying at these reactions to will smith slapping chris rock 😂😂#Oscar pic.twitter.com/y2Aty8pwhp — izrael (@ghyter7) March 28, 2022

‘Babe Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock and then won best actor lmao it’s like some multiverse of madness level shit lol. Wish you were here xo’ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZCCjmjWm92 — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too pic.twitter.com/HWaUWGMp28 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 28, 2022

Deadline reported that Rock later approached the Smiths to apologize, and Denzel Washington got involved. P Diddy who took to the stage after the altercation also commented by saying, "Will, Chris, we are gonna solve that like a family at the gold party. For now, we will move on with love."

Later at night, Will himself took the stage to accept the Best Leading Actor award for King Richard and apologised to the Academy. He said, "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."

Will in his speech also revealed what Denzel said to him, "Thank you, Dee. Denzel said a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'" Smith ended the speech by saying "I want to apologise to all of my fellow nominees. I hope the Academy invites me back."

Will Smith's win for King Richard marked his first win in three-decade long career in Hollywood. Earlier this season he also won trophies for the same role at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.