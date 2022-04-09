Will Smith Gets 10-Year Oscars Ban Over Chris Rock Slap At the Oscar Awards 2022 Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, April 8, banned Will Smith from attending the Oscar Awards or any other Academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,'' the Academy said in a statement.

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the Academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the Academy handed down.

“I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement.

The Academy also apologised for its handling of the situation and allowing Will Smith to stay and accept his Best Actor Award for King Richard.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the Academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented. ”

(AP) AMS AMS | Photos: DW