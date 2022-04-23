Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Heading For Divorce Post Oscars 2022 Slap, Actor To Lose Half Of $350 Mil To Wife?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly been having a hard time since the Oscars 2022. Heat Magazine reported that the couple has even refrained from speaking to each other in the past weeks. For the unversed, Will found himself in the middle of a controversy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony.

The presenter had joked about Jada's bald look - which she has been suffering from due to Alopecia. The joke did not sit well with the Pursuit Of Happiness actor who swiftly walked toward the stage and smacked Chris followed by an abusive warning. Will, since had apologised and resigned from the Academy however the incident damaged more than just his public image.

Now reports have claimed that the couple, married for 25 years, is heading for divorce. Heat magazine quoted a source saying, "Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now."

Further elaborating the same source added, "If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did."

Amid the reports, an old Red Table Talk clip of the pair appeared online. In the video Jada recalled weeping on her wedding aisle saying she did not want to marry. During the show, the pair admitted that the only reason they got married was because of Jada's pregnancy. Jada and Will share two kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.