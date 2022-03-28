Will Smith's Son Approves Of Dad Smacking Chris Rock; Academy Could Ask Actor To Return The Oscar?

Oscars 2022 had many winning and shocking moments in the three-hour-long ceremony, but the moment that left everyone stunned in the audience and at home was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Now, the Oscar-winning actor's son Jaden Smith has reacted to the same on his Twitter account.

During the live ceremony, Chris Rock joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, looking like GI Jane 2. An infuriated Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage and warned him to keep his wife's name "out of his f***** mouth."

For the unversed, Jada suffers from an autoimmune disease called Alopecia Areata, which causes hair loss. The actress has been open about the same since 2019. Notably, this is also the second time Chris has made fun of Jada.

Back in 2016, Pinkett had boycotted the Oscars due to lack of diversity of the nominees. Rock had made fun of the situation with a joke by saying, "Jada said she's not coming," Rock said, according to Us Weekly. "I was like, 'Isn't she on a TV show?' Jada's gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"

Reacting to the Oscars 2022 moment without taking any names, Jaden wrote, "And That's How We Do It." Notably, Jaden is Will and Jada's eldest son. The two who have been married for 23 years and also share a daughter together- Willow Smith.

Take a look at Jaden's tweet,

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

While fans have been divided on Will Smith's action and Jaden's reaction, others are concerned about rumours claiming the actor might be asked to return his Oscar for breaking the Code Of Conduct during the ceremony and assaulting a presenter.

After the award ceremony was over, The Academy tweeted, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Academy re-established its Code of Conduct in 2017 during the Me Too Movement. DailyMail reported that normally the actor would have been removed from the theatre due to his behaviour but, the incident took place moments before Will was set to receive the Best Leading Actor Award.

According to reports, the actor's publicist, producer Will Packer, Denzel Washington all had rushed in to calm the situation. However, after the event was over many actors proceeded to talk about the incident and expressed their distress about the assault.

Meanwhile, the LAPD released a statement saying that no police report had yet been filed after the incident. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report, " the statement said.

In the past, The Academy is known for taking action against its members and winners but is yet to reveal if any action will be taken against Will Smith.