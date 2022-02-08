Will Smith Will Travel From South Pole To North Pole For National Geographic's Series

Will Smith is all set to travel from the North pole to the South pole for an upcoming series with National Geographic Channel, titled Pole to Pole. According to an announcement by the channel, the show will be following the Hollywood star on the journey covering both ends of the Earth.

Will Smith Confirms Open Relationship With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Says 'Don't Suggest This Road For Anyone'

After shows like Welcome to Earth and One Strange Rock, Pole to Pole will mark Smith's third project with National Geographic. Reportedly the show is a part of the new content Nat Geo plans on releasing on the Disney streaming platform. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, earlier this week.

Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, in a statement said, "At National Geographic, our strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world. With premium, creatively ambitious shows from the very best storytellers in the world, we are bringing awe and wonder to the lives of global Disney+ subscribers with wildly entertaining National Geographic documentary series, feature documentary films, epic natural history and fact-based scripted drama."

Oscars 2022: How And Where To Watch 94th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement In India

Will is expected to travel across different biomes, communities and landscapes across the planet. The actor is also credited as an executive producer for the show under his Westbrook banner.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has been making headlines for nominations during the awards season. The actor was last seen in Warner Bros.' King Richard in the leading role. His performance is one of the leading contender for BAFTA as well as 94th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 27, 2022.