William Hurt, MCU's Thaddeus Ross Passes Away At 71

William Hurt, an Academy Award-winning actor passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday (March 13, 2022). The news was confirmed by the veteran actor's son, Will. He revealed to Deadline that the late actor died of natural causes "peacefully, among family." Hurt was best known for films like Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Big Chill and Broadcast News and many more.

Will's statement to the outlet read, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time." According to reports, the actor was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that spread to the bone in May 2018. However, his son's statement did not specify whether the disease contributed to Hurt's passing.

Hurt who debuted in the 1980s became one of the most noteworthy actors of the decade with his performance in the Altered States as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia. He was nominated for Academy Awards three times before winning it for 1985's film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Actress Jean Smart mourned the loss of the late actor. The actress at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards told PEOPLE that she was crushed on hearing the news. She recalled the time when they met in their early 20s and added, "I just found out about 5 minutes ago and I'm crushed. We met in our early 20s in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and I admired him a lot and I'm very sad. He was very talented."

Meanwhile, in recent years the actor was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing General Thaddeus Ross. He was seen in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and 2021 film Black Widow.

William Hurt had two other sons from a second marriage and daughter, Jeanne, from a relationship with French actress Sandrine Bonnaire.