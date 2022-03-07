Women's Day 2022: Thor, Turning Red, Marry Me, Scream & Other Female-Led Hollywood Films Of 2022

The big-screen often celebrates womanhood with a strong career, woman characters, bold and confident leads, action heroines and at times, even smart nerds. However, 2022 is seemingly exploring all aspects with female-led movies releasing on OTT and in theatres.

On the occasion of International Women's Day recognised by UNESCO on March 8, here are some of this year's anticipated female-led Hollywood releases.

The Weekend Away

Kim Farrant's recent film The Weekend Away is a thriller adaptation of Sarah Alderson's book of the same title. The film set in Croatia follows a woman named Beth (Leighton Meester), who goes for a weekend getaway with her best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe). However, after Kate is murdered, Beth is forced to figure out what happened to her alone while forces are against her discovering the truth. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Scream 5

Led by stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, Scream 5 returned with its core cast of the original Scream, that was released in 1996. The fifth film of the slasher horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet follows Neve as she returns to her hometown to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. The film was released in theatres earlier this year, but the makers are yet to announce its OTT release.

Turning Red

This coming of age story follows young Mei Lee, who is torn between being her mother's obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. What makes every day worse for Mei is the special ability in her family turns her into a red panda when she gets too excited. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11, 2022.

Kimi

Zoë Kravitz's thriller Kimi is directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film streaming on Amazon Prime Video follows an agoraphobic tech worker (played by Zoë) discovering evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream. When she decides to report the crime, she is met with resistance and bureaucracy and ends up having to confront her greatest fear by venturing out of her apartment, and into the city streets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marry Me

Netflix's 2022 rom-com Marry Me gives a twist to 2000s romantic movies with famous male leads falling for adorable female love interests. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, Marry me follows music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian who are set to get married before a global audience of fans. However, minutes before the wedding, Kat learns that Bastian has been unfaithful. While on stage, she instead decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.

Thor: Love And Thunder

It's about time we accepted that the upcoming Thor will be a female-led MCU film. Taika Waititi's directorial venture will follow Natalie Portman's Jane as she claims the title of Female Thor and is deemed worthy of Thor's powers. Apart from her, another inspiring character is Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson, who will be seen taking over as ruler to the Asgardians on earth. The film is set to release on July 8, 2022.