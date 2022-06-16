Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Not Expecting First Child; Actress Says 'Making Stuff Up For No Reason'

Zendaya has opened up about her pregnancy rumours. Earlier this week, Twitterverse couldn't keep calm about an alleged claim that Zendaya and Tom Holland were expecting a baby. The Spider-Man actors and couple had fans in a uproar however, the reports have been dismissed by the actress herself.

The reports began after TikTok prank went viral. The video showed a fake sonogram photo photoshopped in a way to make it seem like the Zendaya had posted it herself on Instagram. The caption for the fake post read, "I love you. Halfway there" and tagged Tom Holland.

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

However, the video ends with a meme of Kris Jenner and read, you have been Krissed. Many fans as well as celebrities fell for the prank. Lil Nas X reacted to the same and wrote on Twitter, "I hate Twitter because I'm sitting here about to congratulate Zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn't exist."

Soon after, Zendaya took to her Instagram stories and simply wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly." Take a look at the post,

Earlier in an interview with GQ, Zendaya had opened up about having others get a glimpse at her personal life, She called it both "confusing and invasive" and added, "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,"

Zendaya and Tom Holland who play love interests in the superhero film franchise began dating in 2021. While the dating rumours first sparked in 2017, their relationship was confirmed in 2021 after they were spotted kissing.