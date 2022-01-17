Zendaya Honours Late Singer Ronnie Spector Ahead Of Biopic Filming: I Hope To Make You Proud

Zendaya has been gearing up for the upcoming biopic based on the life of late singer Ronnie Spector. The actress recently took to Instagram and paid a tribute to the Be My Baby singer, Ronnie who died on January 12, after battling cancer.

Best known for leading the girl group the Ronettes Ronnie and Zendaya formed a close relationship in recent years. Zendaya shared a throwback picture of the two from 2018 and wrote, "This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she's not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life."

Talking about their growing bond, Zendaya added, "There's not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Calling her a "magical force of greatness" Zendaya expressed gratitude that she felt for the singer. "Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share," she wrote.

She ended the post with, "Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud."

Back in 2021, a Variety report revealed that Ronnie hand-picked Zendaya to play her in the Be My Baby biopic, which is based on the singer's autobiography. Zendaya reporteldy had also listed as an executive producer on the film. Be My Baby will also showcase Ronnie's fight to regain the rights to her music after her divorce in 1974.