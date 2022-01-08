Zendaya Pays Tribute To 90s Supermodel Linda Evangelista At The Red Carpet Of Euphoria Premiere

Zendaya was a visual delight at the recently held red carpet of Euphoria Season 2 premiere on January 5. The model actress paid tribute to the iconic 90s supermodel Linda Evangelista with her red carpet attire for the event. She wore a similar outfit to Evangelista from the 1990s runaway.

Talking about the same, Zendaya made heads turn in a strapless black and white attire similar to Linda Evangelista's outfit from the 90s. The Greatest Showman actress sported accessories from Bulgari and her hairdo also resembled the supermodel's short hairstyle with shades of red. Zendaya tied her hair to a neat bun with a tint of dark brown colour. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, vintage photographer Bertrand Rindoff Petrov had also taken to his social media handle in May 2020 to share the original picture of Linda Evangelista in the black and white striped gown. He had captioned the same stating, "Ready for the show. 1991. Claudia Schiffer, Karen Mulder, Tatjana Patitz, Valentino, Linda Evangelista, Yasmeen Ghauri in backstage ready to wear fashion spring summer collection in Paris." Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, talking about Euphoria Season 2, the second instalment of the popular gen-z show will be released on January 9, 2022. The show also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Damie, Barbie Ferreira and others in the lead role. It chronicles the life of some high-school teenagers who deal with various aspects like drugs, sex, trauma, love, friendship and many more.

Zendaya is also basking in the success of her recently released superhero flick Spider-Man No Way Home alongside beau Tom Holland. In a recent candid chat with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya and Tom also joked about the latter wanting to do a cameo in Euphoria. Holland had revealed in the interview that he has visited the sets of the show around 30 times and wants desperately to appear on the same. On this, the Dune actress had said, "You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him." The 25-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Holland for quite some time now.