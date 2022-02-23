Zendaya's Tripping Video Becomes A Viral Meme, Actress Can't Stop Laughing

A video of Zendaya recently went viral on social media. In the video, the actress steps out of her car and trips while getting into a building. The video was turned into a meme, however, the actress joined in on the fun and shared a reaction video on her Instagram account.

On Monday, the Euphoria and Spider-Man star shared a screengrab of the video and wrote, "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping?" Fans even began calling Zendaya spiderman, as right after she triped, her bodyguards caught her before she hit the floor, and lifted her up.

Sharing a few memes on her Instagram stories, Zendaya can be seen laughing hysterically and saying, "They got me, they got me." In another, the actor says, "Crying! Wait there's another one." Meanwhile, fans are loving Zendaya's enthusiasm and sense of humour.

Tom Holland Shuts Down Rumours Of Buying A House With Zendaya, Wonders 'When I'll Get The Keys'

Many applauded her for her reaction and for not even flinching as she fell. One fan commented on the viral video, "She was so smooth with it though," another added, "She is hilarious."

Zendaya currently is making headlines for moving in with Tom Holland. Reports claimed that they bought a lavish home together in London however, tom put the claims to rest. He also joked about still not receiving the keys to this rumoured house on a talk show.

Tom Holland And Zendaya Give Couples Goal By Wearing Matching Jerseys During Hockey Game

On the work front, after No Way Home, she is currently seen in the hit HBO drama series Euphoria. Zendaya is one of the leading characters of the show that follows a group of high-schoolers. Last week, the couple was spotted during a date night in New York and at a Rangers game wearing matching jerseys with friends.