Zendaya Says Boyfriend Tom Holland Makes Her The Happiest In A Romantic Post For His 26th Birthday

Tom Holland celebrated his birthday on June 1, 2022. The actor best known for his MCU superhero character Spiderman turned 26 this year and to celebrate the day, his girlfriend Zendaya shared an unseen romantic photo of the two.

Zendaya who is known to be private about her love life expressed her affection for Tom Holland in a beautiful post. While the couple has been open about their love this is the first time in a long while that Zendaya has shared a picture with Tom.

In the monochrome picture, the two can be seen smiling as Holland stares into the camera while holding the actress close to him. She captioned the post saying, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest." Soon after, Tom took to the comments sections and shared red hearts for the sweet note.

Back in November 2021, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya. During an interview with GQ, Holland lauded Zendaya and said that she has been "instrumental" in his life in recent years. Talking about keeping their relationship private he added, "This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."

The two reportedly started dating in July 2017 when a source confirmed to People magazine that, "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man." The source added, "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another." However, it was in July 2021, two years after denying they were a couple, the co-stars were spotted kissing in Holland's car in LA.

On the work front, Zendaya and Tom have last seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom's recent release also includes Uncharted, while Zendaya was also seen in Dune.