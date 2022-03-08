Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Losing Audition For Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises Due To Skin Colour

The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz recently revealed that this is not the first time she had auditioned for a Batman movie. The actress revealed that she had tried for a different role in Christopher Nolan's 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, but got rejected as she was too "urban" as a reference to her skin colour.

Zoe Kravitz's Cat Ear Gown At The Batman World Premiere Goes Viral

Zoe who plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, in Matt Reeves' The Batman told The Hollywood Reporter that she had a hard time after being told that she couldn't read for the part because of the colour of her skin. The actress added that she isn't aware who made the decision and she isn't calling out the filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

She told the outlet, "I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant... Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word 'urban' being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."

This is not the first time Zoe talked about her experience. In an interview in 2015 she said, "They told me that I couldn't get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren't 'going urban.' It was like, 'What does that have to do with anything?' I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What's going on wit chu?'"

The Batman Movie Review: Robert Pattinson's Cape Crusader Is A Sign Of Hope For Gotham And DCEU

Zoe's performance as Catwoman is being praised by fans as well as critics. The actress reportedly underwent 4 months of physical training for the role, and even studied videos of big cats to perfect her character's stride and movements.

Apart from The Batman, Zoe was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video action thriller, Kimi.