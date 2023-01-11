Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: Rajamouli's Ethnic Outfit To Selena Gomez's Gown - Some Iconic Looks

Everyone's favourite season is here: The Awards! And when it comes it awards, glitz and glam go hand it hand. While the nominatees' names and winners names have never failed to make the headlines, some selebrities manage to steal the limelight with how they appeare to these events.

And today is an important day for India as the megabudgetter RRR bagged a Golden Globe for Best Original Song under Motion Picture category. The event was attended by the RRR team: music composer MM Keeravaani, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with their significant others. While Rajamouli, Keeravaani, and Ram Charan gave am ethnic touch to their outfits, Jr NTR opted for a dapper tuxedo.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the iconic red carpet appearances of celebrities from Golden Globe 2023.

Milly Alcock, who played a lead role in HBO's popular series House of the Dragon walked the red carpet dressed in Givenchy.

Selena Gomez opted for a gorgeous black Valentino dress and statement sleeves for the event. She got nominated for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortiga aced a flowy pastal gown and stole the attention.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's lead star Letitia Wright set the show on fire with her bright orange dress.

One must say that Billy Potter's elaborate ensemble for the occasion could become the talk of the town! He opted for a velvet blazer and pants and a flowy cape.

Jamie Lee Curtis opted for an all black outfit and paired it with a lacy cape. She made a smashing appearance.

