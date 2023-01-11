    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Creates History, Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director

    The prestigious 80th Golden Globes Awards for the year 2023 are presented at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA.
    The prestigious 80th Golden Globes Awards for the year 2023 are presented at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA. The Indian cinema had a proud moment at the awards ceremony as the Telugu song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

    Here's a look at the announced winners so far:

    Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

    Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

    Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

    Best Actor In A TV Series- Comedy or Musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Best Actress In A TV Series- Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

    Best Actor- Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

    Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Best Actress- Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Best Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Best Actor- Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

    Best Actress In A TV Series- Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

    Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

    Best Actress- Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar

    Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina, 1985

    Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

    Best Director:
    Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

    Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

    Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

    Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

    Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: The White Lotus: Sicily

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 9:57 [IST]
