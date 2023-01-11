Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Creates History, Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director

The prestigious 80th Golden Globes Awards for the year 2023 are presented at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA.

Golden Globes 2023 Photo Credit: Internet

The prestigious 80th Golden Globes Awards for the year 2023 are presented at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA. The Indian cinema had a proud moment at the awards ceremony as the Telugu song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Here's a look at the announced winners so far:

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

MM Keeravani Photo Credit: Internet

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Actor In A TV Series- Comedy or Musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress In A TV Series- Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor- Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress- Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Actor- Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Actress In A TV Series- Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Actress- Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina, 1985

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

The Banshees Of Inisherin Photo Credit: Internet

Best Director:

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: The White Lotus: Sicily