Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Creates History, Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director

The
prestigious
80th
Golden
Globes
Awards
for
the
year
2023
are
presented
at
Beverly
Hilton
in
Los
Angeles,
USA.
The
Indian
cinema
had
a
proud
moment
at
the
awards
ceremony
as
the
Telugu
song
'Naatu
Naatu' from
RRR,
directed
by
SS
Rajamouli
starring
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR
in
the
lead
roles.
Here's
a
look
at
the
announced
winners
so
far:
Best
Supporting
Actor:
Ke
Huy
Quan,
Everything
Everywhere
All
At
Once
Best
Supporting
Actress:
Angela
Bassett,
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever
Best
Supporting
Actor
In
A
TV
Series:
Tyler
James
Williams,
Abbott
Elementary
Best
Original
Score:
Justin
Hurwitz,
Babylon
Best
Original
Song:
Naatu
Naatu,
RRR
Best
Actor
In
A
TV
Series-
Comedy
or
Musical:
Jeremy
Allen
White,
The
Bear
Best
Actress
In
A
TV
Series-
Musical
or
Comedy:
Quinta
Brunson,
Abbott
Elementary
Best
Actor-
Musical
or
Comedy:
Colin
Farrell,
The
Banshees
of
Inisherin
Best
Actress-
Musical
or
Comedy:
Michelle
Yeoh,
Everything
Everywhere
All
At
Once
Best
Animated
Film:
Guillermo
del
Toro's
Pinocchio
Best
Actor-
Drama:
Austin
Butler,
Elvis
Best
Actress
In
A
TV
Series-
Drama:
Zendaya,
Euphoria
Best
Supporting
Actress
In
A
TV
Series:
Julia
Garner,
Ozark
Best
Actress-
Drama:
Cate
Blanchett,
Tar
Best
Non-English
Language
Film:
Argentina,
1985
Best
Screenplay:
Martin
McDonagh,
The
Banshees
Of
Inisherin
Best
Director:
Steven
Spielberg,
The
Fabelmans
Best
Supporting
Actor
In
A
Limited
Series
Or
TV
Movie:
Paul
Walter
Hauser,
Black
Bird
Best
Supporting
Actress
In
A
Limited
Series
or
TV
Movie:
Jennifer
Coolidge,
The
White
Lotus
Best
Actress
In
A
Limited
Series
Or
TV
Movie:
Amanda
Seyfried,
The
Dropout
Best
Actor
In
A
Limited
Series
Or
TV
Movie:
Evan
Peters,
Monster:
The
Jeffery
Dahmer
Story
Best
Limited
Series,
Anthology
Series
or
TV
Movie:
The
White
Lotus:
Sicily
