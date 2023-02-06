Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy, Becomes FIRST Indian To Achieve Massive Feat

Los
Angeles,
Feb
6
(PTI)
Music
composer
Ricky
Kej,
based
out
of
Bengaluru,
has
won
his
third
Grammy
Award
for
the
album
'Divine
Tides'.
The
US-born
musician
shared
the
award
with
Stewart
Copeland,
the
drummer
of
the
iconic
British
rock
band
The
Police,
who
collaborated
with
Kej
on
the
album.
At
the
65th
Annual
Grammy
Awards,
the
duo
earned
the
gramophone
trophy
in
the
best
immersive
audio
album
winner
category.
They
had
won
a
Grammy
in
the
best
new
age
album
category
for
the
same
album
last
year.
"Congrats
Best
Immersive
Audio
Album
winner
-
'Divine
Tides'
Eric
Schilling,
immersive
mix
engineer;
@copelandmusic,
@rickykej
&
Herbert
Waltl,
immersive
producers
(Stewart
Copeland
&
Ricky
Kej)
#GRAMMYs," announced
the
Recording
Academy,
the
organisation
behind
Grammy
Awards,
on
its
official
Twitter
page.
Other
nominees
in
the
category
were:
Christina
Aguilera
('Aguilera'),
The
Chainsmokers
('Memories...
Do
Not
Open),
Jane
Irabloom
('Picturing
The
Invisible-
Focus
1),
and
Nidarosdomens
Jentekor
&
Trondeheimsolistene
('Tuvahyun
-
Beatitudes
for
a
Wounded
World').
'Divine
Tides'
is
a
nine-song
album
that
aims
to
deliver
the
message
that
"each
individual
life
plays
a
crucial
role
in
maintaining
the
balance
that
serves
all
equally".
Kej
took
home
his
first
Grammy
in
the
best
new
age
album
category
for
'Winds
of
Samsara'
back
in
2015.
As
part
of
his
work
with
The
Police,
Copeland
has
won
five
Grammys.
With
Kej
as
collaborator,
this
is
his
second
award.