    Grammys 2023: Complete List Of Winners; Beyonce Creates History, Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year

    We at Filmibeat present you the complete list of winners in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards
    Album of the YearThe 65th Grammys Award held on Sunday in Los Angeles kick-started with a power-packed performance from reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny. The gala show was attended by Adele, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Shania Twain and Stevie Wonder among others.

    Beyonce created history with the most Grammy Award wins of all time as she bagged five awards at the glittery event. She broke the record of Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, who had bagged 31 awards and held the record for more than 20 years. The American singer was followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar who took home three Grammys. The award ceremony also saw major wins for Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé.

    Album of the Year

    ABBA - Voyage

    Adele - 30

    Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

    Beyoncé - Renaissance

    Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

    Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

    WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

    Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

    Lizzo - Special

    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

    Best new artist

    Anitta

    Domi & JD Beck

    Latto

    Måneskin

    Molly Tuttle

    Muni Long

    Omar Apollo

    Samara Joy - Winner

    Tobe Nwigwe

    Wet Leg

    Record of the year

    ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

    Adele - Easy on Me

    Beyoncé - Break My Soul

    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

    Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

    Doja Cat - Woman

    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

    Lizzo - About Damn Time - Winner

    Harry Styles - As It Was

    Song of the year

    Adele - Easy on Me

    Beyoncé - Break My Soul

    Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That - Winner

    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

    Gayle - ABCDEFU

    Harry Styles - As It Was

    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

    Lizzo - About Damn Time

    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

    Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

    Best pop solo performance

    Adele - Easy on Me - Winner

    Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

    Doja Cat - Woman

    Harry Styles - As It Was

    Lizzo - About Damn Time

    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

    Best dance/electronic album

    Beyoncé - Renaissance - Winner

    Bonobo - Fragments

    Diplo - Diplo

    Odesza - The Last Goodbye

    Rufus Du Sol - Surrender

    Best rap album

    DJ Khaled - God Did

    Future - I Never Liked You

    Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

    Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Winner

    Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

    Best musica urbana album

    Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

    Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - Winner

    Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

    Farruko - La 167

    Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

    Best pop duo/group performance

    Abba - Don't Shut Me Down

    Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

    Coldplay and BTS - My Universe

    Post Malone and Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

    Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy - Winner

    Best country album

    Luke Combs - Growin' Up

    Miranda Lambert - Palomino

    Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

    Maren Morris - Humble Quest

    Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time - Winner

    Best R&B song

    Beyoncé - Cuff It - Winner

    Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

    Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

    Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

    PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

    Best pop vocal album

    Abba - Voyage

    Adele - 30

    Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

    Lizzo - Special

    Harry Styles - Harry's House - Winner

    Best dance/electronic recording

    Beyoncé - Break My Soul - Winner

    Bonobo - Rosewood

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

    Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

    Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

    Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

    Best global music performance

    Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

    Burna Boy - Last Last

    Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

    Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

    Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe - Winner

    Best country solo performance

    Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

    Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

    Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

    Willie Nelson - Live Forever - Winner

    Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

    Best R&B performance

    Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove

    Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

    Lucky Daye - Over

    Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

    Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs - Winner

    Best rap performance

    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

    Doja Cat - Vegas

    Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

    Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let's Go)

    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 - Winner

    Best metal performance

    Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

    Megadeth - We'll Be Back

    Muse - Kill or Be Killed

    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules - Winner

    Turnstile - Blackout

    Best rock performance

    Beck - Old Man

    The Black Keys - Wild Child

    Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses - Winner

    Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

    Idles - Crawl!

    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

    Turnstile - Holiday

    Best rock album

    The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

    Elvis Costello & the Imposters - The Boy Named If

    Idles - Crawler

    Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

    Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 - Winner

    Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

    Best progressive R&B album

    Cory Henry - Operation Funk

    Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights - Winner

    Terrace Martin - Drones

    Moonchild - Starfruit

    Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

    Best R&B album

    Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

    Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

    Robert Glasper - Black Radio III - Winner

    Lucky Daye - Candydrip

    PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

    Best rap song

    Jack Harlow featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

    DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 - Winner

    Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

    Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

    Best comedy album

    Dave Chappelle - The Closer - Winner

    Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

    Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, A Little Talent

    Louis CK - Sorry

    Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

    Best folk album

    Judy Collins - Spellbound

    Madison Cunningham - Revealer - Winner

    Janis Ian - The Light At The End Of The Line

    Aoife O'Donovan - Age of Apathy

    Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

    Best country song

    Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

    Luke Combs - Doin' This

    Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

    Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

    Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till The Day I Die

    Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't - Winner

