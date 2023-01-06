    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mr Bean's Birthday: 5 Funny Facts About The Iconic Star We Bet You Didn't Know

    By
    |
    Mr Beans Birthday: 5 Funny Facts About The Iconic Star

    British actor Rowan Atkinson, known for playing the iconic character Mr Bean and for his popular film series Johnny English, is celebrating his 68th birthday today, January 6. Many people may not be familiar with the name Rowan Atkinson, but almost everyone is aware of his iconic character, Mr Bean.

    Despite appearing in other shows and portraying other memorable roles, Atkinson is best known for his portrayal of the comical and bumbling Mr. Bean. However, there is more to Atkinson than just his talent for physical comedy. Here are some interesting facts about the actor, comedian, and person.

    MR BEAN'S CAREER BEGAN ON STAGE

    MR BEANS CAREER BEGAN ON STAGE

    Atkinson debuted on stage when he was in his first year at Oxford. The actor has 48 hours to develop a five-minute act for a stage play, and he stood up in front of a mirror and made up "a strange, surreal, and non-speaking character" by making faces at himself. And later, people started recognising him after a series of performances of sketches with the Oxford Revue at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1976.

    MR BEAN STARTED A RADIO

    MR BEAN STARTED A RADIO

    Rowan Atkinson, after his stage performance, also did a series of comedy shows for BBC Radio 3, titled The Atkinson People. The show was first broadcast in 1979. Mr. Bean himself acted out satirical interviews with fictional famous men in the series.The series script was written by Atkinson in collaboration with Richard Curtis and produced by Griff Rhys Jones.

    MR BEAN IS SMART AND WELL- TAUGHT

    MR BEAN IS SMART AND WELL- TAUGHT

    Even though we might recognise Atkinson for his silly and comedy roles, Mr Bean has also got a different side to himself. He has a degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Newcastle University. He also holds a MSc in Electrical Engineering from Oxford University. Smart indeed!

    MR BEAN LOVES BIG TRUCKS

    MR BEAN LOVES BIG TRUCKS

    Apart from having a fleet of cars, Mr. Bean has a passion for big vehicles. His liking for huge vehicles might have begun in his childhood, when he used to drive his father's tractor. Atkinson's love for tractors has grown so much over the years that he has gotten a Class 1 licence to drive a lorry.

    MR BEAN IS ALSO A WRITER

    MR BEAN IS ALSO A WRITER

    Atkinson is an outstanding actor and comedian. But many aren't aware that he is also a writer. The actor not only collects cars and loves racing in them, he also writes about cars for a British magazine, which goes by the very authentic title, Car. Octane and Evo are two other magazines for which Mr. Bean has written.

    Comments
    Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2023
    More MR BEAN Stories
    Read more about: mr bean Rowan Atkinson
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X