Critics Choice Awards Winners List: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Two Awards; Everything Everywhere All At Once Rule

Days after the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards was organised and it came with a pride moment for RRR team. After all, the SS Rajamouli's directorial had won two awards in the categories - Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign Language Film. Earlier, RRR won the best song award for Naatu Naatu at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. To note, RRR was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Visual Effects at the Critics Choice Awards. Apart from RRR, Everything Everywhere All At Once has been leading with five awards. Check out the complete winners list here.

Best Limited Series - The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Young Actor/Actress -

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Comedy Special - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series - Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series - Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Best Movie Made for Television - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Hair and Makeup - Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Editing - Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design -

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

Best Cinematography - Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Costume Design - Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Song - Naatu Naatu - RRR

Best Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár

Best Original Screenplay -

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay -

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler - Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Best Foreign Language Film - RRR

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television - Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor - Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Best Actress - Cate Blanchett- Tar

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once