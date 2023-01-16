    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Critics Choice Awards Winners List: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Two Awards; Everything Everywhere All At Once Rule

    As the 28th edition of Critics Choice Awards were held recently, SS Rajamouli’s RRR went on to make the nation proud as it won two big awards at the event. On the other hand, Everything Everywhere All At Once ruled the a
    Days after the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards was organised and it came with a pride moment for RRR team. After all, the SS Rajamouli's directorial had won two awards in the categories - Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign Language Film. Earlier, RRR won the best song award for Naatu Naatu at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. To note, RRR was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Visual Effects at the Critics Choice Awards. Apart from RRR, Everything Everywhere All At Once has been leading with five awards. Check out the complete winners list here.

    Best Limited Series - The Dropout (Hulu)

    Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul (AMC)

    Best Young Actor/Actress -
    Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

    Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

    Best Acting Ensemble - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

    Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

    Best Comedy Special - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

    Best Foreign Language Series - Pachinko (Apple TV+)

    Best Animated Series - Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

    Best Movie Made for Television - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

    Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

    Best Actor in a Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

    Best Hair and Makeup - Elvis (Warner Bros.)

    Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water

    Best Editing - Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Production Design -
    Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

    Best Cinematography - Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick

    Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary

    Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart - Hacks

    Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

    Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

    Best Costume Design - Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Best Song - Naatu Naatu - RRR

    Best Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár

    Best Original Screenplay -
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Adapted Screenplay -
    Sarah Polley - Women Talking

    Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler - Barry

    Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

    Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

    Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

    Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

    Best Foreign Language Film - RRR

    Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television - Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

    Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Actor - Brendan Fraser - The Whale

    Best Actress - Cate Blanchett- Tar

    Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:08 [IST]
