Critics Choice Awards Winners List: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Two Awards; Everything Everywhere All At Once Rule

Days
after
the
prestigious
Golden
Globe
Awards,
the
28th
edition
of
the
Critics
Choice
Awards
was
organised
and
it
came
with
a
pride
moment
for
RRR
team.
After
all,
the
SS
Rajamouli's
directorial
had
won
two
awards
in
the
categories
-
Best
Song
(Naatu
Naatu)
and
Best
Foreign
Language
Film.
Earlier,
RRR
won
the
best
song
award
for
Naatu
Naatu
at
the
prestigious
Golden
Globe
Awards.
To
note,
RRR
was
also
nominated
for
Best
Director,
Best
Picture
and
Best
Visual
Effects
at
the
Critics
Choice
Awards.
Apart
from
RRR,
Everything
Everywhere
All
At
Once
has
been
leading
with
five
awards.
Check
out
the
complete
winners
list
here.
Best
Limited
Series
-
The
Dropout
(Hulu)
Best
Drama
Series
-
Better
Call
Saul
(AMC)
Best
Young
Actor/Actress
-
Gabriel
LaBelle
-
The
Fabelmans
Best
Comedy
-
Glass
Onion:
A
Knives
Out
Mystery
(Netflix)
Best
Acting
Ensemble
-
Glass
Onion:
A
Knives
Out
Mystery
(Netflix)
Best
Talk
Show
-
Last
Week
Tonight
with
John
Oliver
(HBO)
Best
Comedy
Special
-
Norm
Macdonald:
Nothing
Special
(Netflix)
Best
Foreign
Language
Series
-
Pachinko
(Apple
TV+)
Best
Animated
Series
-
Harley
Quinn
(HBO
Max)
Best
Movie
Made
for
Television
-
Weird:
The
Al
Yankovic
Story
(The
Roku
Channel)
Best
Actress
in
a
Drama
Series
-
Zendaya
-
Euphoria
(HBO)
Best
Actor
in
a
Drama
Series
-
Bob
Odenkirk
-
Better
Call
Saul
(AMC)
Best
Hair
and
Makeup
-
Elvis
(Warner
Bros.)
Best
Visual
Effects
-
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water
Best
Editing
-
Paul
Rogers
-
Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once
Best
Production
Design
-
Florencia
Martin,
Anthony
Carlino
-
Babylon
Best
Cinematography
-
Claudio
Miranda
-
Top
Gun:
Maverick
Best
Comedy
Series
-
Abbott
Elementary
Best
Actress
in
a
Comedy
Series
-
Jean
Smart
-
Hacks
Best
Actor
in
a
Comedy
Series
-
Jeremy
Allen
White
-
The
Bear
Best
Animated
Feature
-
Guillermo
del
Toro's
Pinocchio
Best
Actor
in
a
Limited
Series
or
Movie
Made
for
Television
-
Daniel
Radcliffe
-
Weird:
The
Al
Yankovic
Story
Best
Costume
Design
-
Ruth
E.
Carter
-
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever
Best
Song
-
Naatu
Naatu
-
RRR
Best
Score
-
Hildur
Guðnadóttir
-
Tár
Best
Original
Screenplay
-
Daniel
Kwan,
Daniel
Scheinert
-
Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once
Best
Adapted
Screenplay
-
Sarah
Polley
-
Women
Talking
Best
Supporting
Actress
Angela
Bassett
-
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever
Best
Supporting
Actor
-
Ke
Huy
Quan
-
Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once
Best
Supporting
Actor
in
a
Comedy
Series
-
Henry
Winkler
-
Barry
Best
Supporting
Actress
in
a
Comedy
Series
-
Sheryl
Lee
Ralph
-
Abbott
Elementary
Best
Supporting
Actor
in
a
Limited
Series
or
Movie
Made
for
Television
-
Paul
Walter
Hauser
-
Black
Bird
Best
Supporting
Actress
in
a
Limited
Series
or
Movie
Made
for
Television
-
Niecy
Nash-Betts
-
Dahmer
-
Monster:
The
Jeffrey
Dahmer
Story
Best
Supporting
Actor
in
a
Drama
Series
-
Giancarlo
Esposito
-
Better
Call
Saul
Best
Supporting
Actress
in
a
Drama
Series
-
Jennifer
Coolidge
-
The
White
Lotus
Best
Foreign
Language
Film
-
RRR
Best
Actress
in
a
Limited
Series
or
Movie
Made
For
Television
-
Amanda
Seyfried
-
The
Dropout
Best
Picture
-
Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once
Best
Actor
-
Brendan
Fraser
-
The
Whale
Best
Actress
-
Cate
Blanchett-
Tar
Best
Director
-
Daniel
Kwan
and
Daniel
Scheinert
-
Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once