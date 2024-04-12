Armaan Malik Joins Forces With Calum Scott For Heartfelt Love Ballad 'Always'

In a notable collaboration that spans continents, Armaan Malik, the beloved Indian pop singer-songwriter, and Calum Scott, the English singer-songwriter, have unveiled their newest single titled 'Always’. This enchanting love ballad emerges as a heartfelt musical journey, combining the soothing vocals of both artists with the gentle touch of piano and orchestral elements. 'Always’ not only marks a significant partnership between Armaan and Calum but also stands as a testament to their shared affinity for crafting love ballads that touch the heart.

Armaan Malik shared his excitement about the collaboration, describing 'Always’ as a "musical hug" and a "heartfelt confession to a love so enchanting." He highlighted the ease of working with Calum, noting how the song was born from their very first session together. Armaan hopes the track will allow listeners to experience deep emotional connection and joy.

On the other side, Calum Scott expressed his pleasure in collaborating with Armaan, praising his talent and the purity of his voice. Calum remarked on the effortless creation of 'Always’, emphasizing its theme of aspirational and heavenly love. He aspires for the song to become a symbol of love for listeners globally, possibly even a choice for first dances at weddings.

The release of 'Always’ is set to win over hearts worldwide, inviting audiences to explore the depths of love and the concept of eternal companionship. Accompanied by a beautiful music video, the song is now available across leading streaming platforms and on Armaan Malik's official YouTube channel, promising to be a musical treat that exemplifies the magic of cross-cultural collaboration in today’s global music scene.