Armaan Malik Joins Forces With Calum Scott For Heartfelt Love Ballad 'Always'
In
a
notable
collaboration
that
spans
continents,
Armaan
Malik,
the
beloved
Indian
pop
singer-songwriter,
and
Calum
Scott,
the
English
singer-songwriter,
have
unveiled
their
newest
single
titled
'Always’.
This
enchanting
love
ballad
emerges
as
a
heartfelt
musical
journey,
combining
the
soothing
vocals
of
both
artists
with
the
gentle
touch
of
piano
and
orchestral
elements.
'Always’
not
only
marks
a
significant
partnership
between
Armaan
and
Calum
but
also
stands
as
a
testament
to
their
shared
affinity
for
crafting
love
ballads
that
touch
the
heart.
Armaan
Malik
shared
his
excitement
about
the
collaboration,
describing
'Always’
as
a
"musical
hug" and
a
"heartfelt
confession
to
a
love
so
enchanting."
He
highlighted
the
ease
of
working
with
Calum,
noting
how
the
song
was
born
from
their
very
first
session
together.
Armaan
hopes
the
track
will
allow
listeners
to
experience
deep
emotional
connection
and
joy.
On
the
other
side,
Calum
Scott
expressed
his
pleasure
in
collaborating
with
Armaan,
praising
his
talent
and
the
purity
of
his
voice.
Calum
remarked
on
the
effortless
creation
of
'Always’,
emphasizing
its
theme
of
aspirational
and
heavenly
love.
He
aspires
for
the
song
to
become
a
symbol
of
love
for
listeners
globally,
possibly
even
a
choice
for
first
dances
at
weddings.
The
release
of
'Always’
is
set
to
win
over
hearts
worldwide,
inviting
audiences
to
explore
the
depths
of
love
and
the
concept
of
eternal
companionship.
Accompanied
by
a
beautiful
music
video,
the
song
is
now
available
across
leading
streaming
platforms
and
on
Armaan
Malik's
official
YouTube
channel,
promising
to
be
a
musical
treat
that
exemplifies
the
magic
of
cross-cultural
collaboration
in
today’s
global
music
scene.