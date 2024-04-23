Atlas OTT Release Date Platform: Netflix Releases Power-packed Trailer Of Jennifer Loperz's Sci-fi Action Film
Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez and directed by Brad Peyton, is a thrilling sci-fi adventure set for a May 2024 release on Netflix. The film explores ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence through a high-stakes mission led by a cynical data analyst.
Netflix
is
gearing
up
to
introduce
audiences
to
a
thrilling
new
sci-fi
adventure
titled
"Atlas," featuring
global
superstar
Jennifer
Lopez.
Set
for
release
in
May
2024,
this
much-anticipated
film
offers
a
fresh
narrative
in
the
science
fiction
genre,
blending
high-stakes
action
with
a
thought-provoking
storyline.
Crafted
by
writers
Leo
Sardarian
and
Aron
Eli
Coleite,
"Atlas"
promises
to
captivate
viewers
with
its
unique
blend
of
drama
and
futuristic
technology.
"Atlas"
is
poised
to
take
viewers
on
an
intriguing
journey
through
the
eyes
of
Atlas
Shepherd,
played
by
Jennifer
Lopez.
Shepherd
is
depicted
as
a
gifted
yet
cynical
data
analyst
who
harbors
a
profound
skepticism
towards
artificial
intelligence.
Despite
her
reservations,
she
finds
herself
embarking
on
a
critical
mission
to
apprehend
a
rogue
robot,
a
mission
that
entangles
her
with
a
past
shrouded
in
mystery.
As
events
unfold
unpredictably,
Shepherd
is
forced
to
place
her
trust
in
the
very
technology
she
doubts,
aiming
to
safeguard
humanity's
future
against
the
advancements
of
AI.
Star-Studded
Cast
and
Creative
Minds
Under
the
direction
of
Brad
Peyton,
known
for
his
diverse
portfolio
including
"San
Andreas"
and
"Rampage,"
"Atlas"
brings
together
a
remarkable
ensemble
cast.
Joining
Lopez
are
Simu
Liu,
recognized
for
his
roles
in
"Barbie"
and
"Shang-Chi
and
the
Legend
of
the
Ten
Rings,"
alongside
Sterling
K.
Brown,
Lana
Parrilla,
and
Mark
Strong,
among
others.
Each
actor
brings
their
unique
talents
to
the
fore,
promising
an
immersive
viewing
experience.
Production
of
"Atlas"
sees
a
collaboration
between
seasoned
professionals.
Peyton
teams
up
with
Jeff
Fierson
for
ASAP
Entertainment,
with
additional
production
support
from
Joby
Harold
and
Tory
Tunnell
of
Safehouse
Pictures,
and
Lopez’s
own
Nuyorican
Productions,
alongside
Berlanti/Schechter
Films.
This
powerhouse
production
team
underscores
the
film's
ambition
to
deliver
a
high-quality
cinematic
experience.
Jennifer
Lopez's
partnership
with
Netflix
continues
to
flourish
with
"Atlas,"
following
her
previous
projects
like
"The
Mother"
and
the
documentary
"Halftime."
Her
involvement
in
both
acting
and
production
roles
highlights
her
versatile
talent
and
commitment
to
bringing
diverse
stories
to
the
screen.
As
the
release
date
of
May
24,
2024,
approaches,
anticipation
builds
for
"Atlas,"
promising
a
blend
of
action,
science
fiction,
and
a
deep
dive
into
the
ethics
of
artificial
intelligence.
With
its
compelling
narrative,
stellar
cast,
and
visionary
production
team,
"Atlas"
is
set
to
be
a
standout
addition
to
Netflix's
sci-fi
catalog.