BIG Hollywood OTT Release This Week: The Circle To Dream Scenario, Watch These On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

Big Hollywood OTT Release This Week: While we have already curated a list of all Big OTT releases this week, here is a list of Hollywood fans who are looking forward to watch soemthing new this week. From documentary to Korean drama to Hollywood thriller, this week's new releases will keep you busy throughout. In Bollywood, you can watch Article 370, while south film industry is also releasing a bunch of movies and shows on OTT this week. As you wait for the weekend to come, let us take a look at all the Hollywood shows and movies you can watch.

1. THE CIRCLE SEASON 6

NETFLIX

American dating shows are the most interesting of all. From Big Brother to Love Is Blind, they have created a big name in the dating industry. Now, Netflix is coming up with new season of a dating show. The Circle Season 6 is available to watch on Netflix. The new season dropped this Wednesday, April 17. The first four episodes has released on Wednesday and the following will continue to follow the Wednesday release pattern.

2. OUR LIVING WORLD

NETFLIX

If you want to invest your time this weekend exploring scientific revealtion of planet Earth then Our Living World is a perfect mini-series to watch. Season 1 of the docu-series dropped on Wednesday, April 17 and is available to stream on Netflix. The show explore "intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on Earth."

3. CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958

HOTSTAR

If you are a fan of Korean drama then Chief Detective 1958 will make fall into love even deeper. The South Korean TV series revolves around the story of a passionate detective who boasts the highest arrest rate. As he continues to move ahead in his career, the detective struggles when not able to solve any crime. The retro crime investigation drama will release on Hotstar on Friday, April 19 at 6.20 pm IST.

4. DREAM SCENARIO

LIONSGATE PLAY

The 2023 released film will make it's debut on OTT on Friday April 19 on Lionsgate Play. The story revolves around a man who suddenly gets fame and has to struggle with it. His life turns upside down when millions of people start seeing him in their dream. It is to be seen how he goes ahead with new found stardom.

5. THE GRIMM VARIATIONS

NETFLIX

If you're a fan of Japenese animation or if you want to try something new this time, The Grimm Variations will be a [erfect fit to watch this weekend. Released on Wednesday, April 17, The Grimm Variations is inspired by the story of classic Brothers Grimm stories. The anthology series features 6 different dark and twisted stories of human desire that will delve you deeper into the drama.