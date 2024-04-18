BIG Hollywood OTT Release This Week: The Circle To Dream Scenario, Watch These On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

Big
Hollywood
OTT
Release
This
Week:
While
we
have
already
curated
a
list
of
all
Big
OTT
releases
this
week,
here
is
a
list
of
Hollywood
fans
who
are
looking
forward
to
watch
soemthing
new
this
week.
From
documentary
to
Korean
drama
to
Hollywood
thriller,
this
week's
new
releases
will
keep
you
busy
throughout.
In
Bollywood,
you
can
watch
Article
370,
while
south
film
industry
is
also
releasing
a
bunch
of
movies
and
shows
on
OTT
this
week.
As
you
wait
for
the
weekend
to
come,
let
us
take
a
look
at
all
the
Hollywood
shows
and
movies
you
can
watch.
1.
THE
CIRCLE
SEASON
6
NETFLIX
American
dating
shows
are
the
most
interesting
of
all.
From
Big
Brother
to
Love
Is
Blind,
they
have
created
a
big
name
in
the
dating
industry.
Now,
Netflix
is
coming
up
with
new
season
of
a
dating
show.
The
Circle
Season
6
is
available
to
watch
on
Netflix.
The
new
season
dropped
this
Wednesday,
April
17.
The
first
four
episodes
has
released
on
Wednesday
and
the
following
will
continue
to
follow
the
Wednesday
release
pattern.
2.
OUR
LIVING
WORLD
NETFLIX
If
you
want
to
invest
your
time
this
weekend
exploring
scientific
revealtion
of
planet
Earth
then
Our
Living
World
is
a
perfect
mini-series
to
watch.
Season
1
of
the
docu-series
dropped
on
Wednesday,
April
17
and
is
available
to
stream
on
Netflix.
The
show
explore
"intelligence,
resourcefulness
and
interconnectedness
of
life
on
Earth."
3.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
HOTSTAR
If
you
are
a
fan
of
Korean
drama
then
Chief
Detective
1958
will
make
fall
into
love
even
deeper.
The
South
Korean
TV
series
revolves
around
the
story
of
a
passionate
detective
who
boasts
the
highest
arrest
rate.
As
he
continues
to
move
ahead
in
his
career,
the
detective
struggles
when
not
able
to
solve
any
crime.
The
retro
crime
investigation
drama
will
release
on
Hotstar
on
Friday,
April
19
at
6.20
pm
IST.
4.
DREAM
SCENARIO
LIONSGATE
PLAY
The
2023
released
film
will
make
it's
debut
on
OTT
on
Friday
April
19
on
Lionsgate
Play.
The
story
revolves
around
a
man
who
suddenly
gets
fame
and
has
to
struggle
with
it.
His
life
turns
upside
down
when
millions
of
people
start
seeing
him
in
their
dream.
It
is
to
be
seen
how
he
goes
ahead
with
new
found
stardom.
5.
THE
GRIMM
VARIATIONS
NETFLIX
If
you're
a
fan
of
Japenese
animation
or
if
you
want
to
try
something
new
this
time,
The
Grimm
Variations
will
be
a
[erfect
fit
to
watch
this
weekend.
Released
on
Wednesday,
April
17,
The
Grimm
Variations
is
inspired
by
the
story
of
classic
Brothers
Grimm
stories.
The
anthology
series
features
6
different
dark
and
twisted
stories
of
human
desire
that
will
delve
you
deeper
into
the
drama.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 10:27 [IST]