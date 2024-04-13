Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination This Week: Jaanmoni To Get Evicted From The Show Suggest Latest Reports

Photo Credit:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination This Week: Jaanmoni Out?

The brand new season of the hyped and loved reality show on Malayalam television, Bigg Boss Malayalam, is currently in its sixth season. Mohanlal returned as the reality show's host and the season has become more interesting after the entry of wild card contestants. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 began with 19 contestants and the house has been divided into four rooms with distinctive features and characteristics. The participants include actors, budding artists, social media influencers, and two commoners.

The show was also joined by as many as six wild card contestants including Abhishek Jayadeep, Abhishek Sreekumar, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Sai Krishna, and Nandana.

List Of Nominated Contestants THIS Week

In the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 reality show's this week's nomination program, as many as nine contestants have been nominated for eviction. Jinto, Sreethu, Jaanmooni, Ansihi, Abhishek Sreekumar, Rishi, Norah, Sreerekha, and Saranya are the nominated contestants.

Jaanmooni To Be Eliminated?

Going by the latest voting results, Abhishek Sreekumar, who earned attention and fandom after his wildcard entry might likely escape eviction this week, with the highest number of votes. Jaanmooni and Saranya are lagging behind with the least number of votes. If the buzz is to be believed, Jaanmooni will get evicted from the hyped Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 show, this week.

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is different from the previous seasons and there are four different rooms- Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each of these rooms was designed with special attention and a distinctive design and colour concept. Depending on the tasks and performances, or the privileges, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to make use of these amenities or to sacrifice them accordingly.

The episodes of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 are available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar apart from the Asianet channel where it goes on air from 9 PM on weekends and 9.30 PM on weekdays.