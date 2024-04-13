Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination This Week: Jaanmoni To Get Evicted From The Show Suggest Latest Reports

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination
This
Week:
Jaanmoni
Out?
The
brand
new
season
of
the
hyped
and
loved
reality
show
on
Malayalam
television,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
is
currently
in
its
sixth
season.
Mohanlal
returned
as
the
reality
show's
host
and
the
season
has
become
more
interesting
after
the
entry
of
wild
card
contestants.
The
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
began
with
19
contestants
and
the
house
has
been
divided
into
four
rooms
with
distinctive
features
and
characteristics.
The
participants
include
actors,
budding
artists,
social
media
influencers,
and
two
commoners.
The
show
was
also
joined
by
as
many
as
six
wild
card
contestants
including
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Sai
Krishna,
and
Nandana.
List
Of
Nominated
Contestants
THIS
Week
In
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
reality
show's
this
week's
nomination
program,
as
many
as
nine
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
eviction.
Jinto,
Sreethu,
Jaanmooni,
Ansihi,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Rishi,
Norah,
Sreerekha,
and
Saranya
are
the
nominated
contestants.
Jaanmooni
To
Be
Eliminated?
Going
by
the
latest
voting
results,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
who
earned
attention
and
fandom
after
his
wildcard
entry
might
likely
escape
eviction
this
week,
with
the
highest
number
of
votes.
Jaanmooni
and
Saranya
are
lagging
behind
with
the
least
number
of
votes.
If
the
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Jaanmooni
will
get
evicted
from
the
hyped
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
show,
this
week.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
different
from
the
previous
seasons
and
there
are
four
different
rooms-
Fire
room,
Black
and
White
room,
Cards
room,
and
Vintage
Room.
Each
of
these
rooms
was
designed
with
special
attention
and
a
distinctive
design
and
colour
concept.
Depending
on
the
tasks
and
performances,
or
the
privileges,
the
Bigg
Boss
will
ask
the
contestants
to
make
use
of
these
amenities
or
to
sacrifice
them
accordingly.
The
episodes
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
available
to
stream
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
apart
from
the
Asianet
channel
where
it
goes
on
air
from
9
PM
on
weekends
and
9.30
PM
on
weekdays.