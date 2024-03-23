Blake Lively Apologises For 'Silly Post' On Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail

Los
Angeles,
Mar
23
(PTI)
Hollywood
star
Blake
Lively
has
apologised
for
making
fun
of
the
photoshop
fails
of
Britain’s
Princess
of
Wales,
Kate
Middleton,
after
the
UK
royal
revealed
that
she
has
cancer
and
is
undergoing
chemotherapy.
In
an
emotional
personal
video
message
released
by
Kensington
Palace
on
Friday,
Kate
said
the
news
came
as
a
“huge
shock”
to
her
family
and
requested
for
“space
and
privacy”
as
she
completes
her
treatment.
Lively
apologised
on
social
media
for
a
joke
that
the
36-year-old
actor
had
made
at
Kate's
expense
during
her
"manipulated" photo
controversy
earlier
this
month.
"I'm
sure
no
one
cares
today
but
I
feel
like
I
have
to
acknowledge
this.
I
made
a
silly
post
around
the
'photoshop
fails’
frenzy,
and
oh
man,
that
post
has
me
mortified
today.
I'm
sorry.
Sending
love
and
well
wishes
to
all,
always,"
the
actor
wrote
on
Instagram.
On
March
10,
the
UK
royal
had
posted
a
UK
Mother’s
Day
photo
of
herself
with
her
three
children
--
George
(10),
Charlotte
(8)
and
Louis
(5).
But
soon
after,
the
photo
was
pulled
by
multiple
news
organisations
over
concerns
it
had
been
"manipulated".
Kate
disclosed
her
condition
in
a
video
message
recorded
on
Wednesday
and
broadcast
Friday.
It
came
after
weeks
of
speculation
on
social
media
about
her
whereabouts
and
health
since
she
was
hospitalised
in
January
for
unspecified
abdominal
surgery.
The
news
comes
as
her
father-in-law,
King
Charles
III,
is
also
undergoing
treatment
for
an
unspecified
form
of
cancer.
Meanwhile,
many
Hollywood
celebs
wished
speedy
recovery
to
Kate
in
their
messages
on
social
media.
Actor
Olivia
Munn,
who
recently
revealed
her
breast
cancer
diagnosis,
commented
on
Princess
of
Wales’
Instagram
post.
“Thank
you
for
showing
what
it’s
like
to
fight
with
grace
and
determination
for
yourself
and
for
your
family.
Wishing
you
all
the
best," she
wrote.
Oscar
winner
Jamie
Lee
Curtis
slammed
those
spreading
conspiracy
theories
about
Kate.
"This
is
a
human
being
with
young
children,
and
clearly
some
sort
of
a
health
issue.
That
is
a
private
matter.
Do
we
not
have
better
things
to
do
and
more
important
things
to
think
about
and
be
concerned
about
than
this?
It’s
a
really
low
point
in
our
society
when
there
are
SO
MANY
crucial
issues
that
need
our
attention,"
she
wrote.
Catherine
Zeta-Jones
posted
on
Instagram,
"Wales
and
the
World
is
with
you
HRH
Princess
of
Wales.
Love
to
you
always."