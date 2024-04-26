Borderlands Film Adaptation Stirs Excitement At Comic Con Mumbai, PVRInox Pictures Ignites Fan Frenzy
PVRINOX Pictures recently showcased BORDERLANDS at Comic Con Mumbai, exciting gaming and film communities. Directed by Eli Roth and starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, the film promises a thrilling sci-fi adventure set in a dystopian future on Pandora.
