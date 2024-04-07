Brad Pitt Hits Back At Angelina Post Her Physical Abuse Allegations; Demands To Know If She Gagged Staff

Brad
Pitt
Inquires
Angelina
Jolie
Amid
Physical
Abuse
Allegations:
As
Angelina
Jolie's
legal
team
revealed
Brad
Pitt's
allegedly
abusive
history,
the
Oscar
winning
actor
has
reportedly
launched
a
legal
slavo
against
his
ex-wife.
He
has
allegedly
launched
an
inquiry
to
know
whether
Angelina
gagged
any
of
the
staffs
to
sign
amid
the
accusation
of
alleged
physical
abuse.
Brad
and
Angelina
separated
in
2016
and
their
divorce
became
official
in
2019.
The
former
couple
has
been
in
limelight
ever
since
the
divorce
because
of
their
years
long
legal
fights.
First
the
couple
were
fighting
over
the
custody
of
their
kids
and
now
they
are
in
an
ongoing
battle
over
Chateau
Miraval.
ANGELINA
JOLIE
ACCUSES
EX
BRAD
PITT
OF
ALLEGED
PHYSICAL
ABUSE
Easrlier
this
week,
Angelina
revealed
that
during
the
sale
of
Miraval,
Brad
tried
to
allegedly
physically
abuse
her.
Page
Six
reports
that
while
the
actress
along
with
her
then-husband
was
on
a
private
plane
in
2016,
there
were
several
instances
when
she
was
allegedly
physically
abused.
Morever,
the
reports
claim
that
the
actress
was
asked
to
sign
an
NDA
to
control
her
Miraval
sale.
This
made
Angelina
furious,
leading
her
to
sell
her
stake
in
Miraval
to
a
Russian
biollionaire
in
2021.
WHO
HAS
THE
CUSTODY
OF
BRAD
PITT
&
ANGELINA
JOLIE'S
KIDS?
After
a
legal
battle
of
around
5
years,
Angelina
got
the
sole
custody
of
the
former
couple's
shared
kids.
The
former
couple
shares
six
kids
together,
twins
Knox
and
Vivienne,
Pax,
Shiloh,
Maddox,
and
Zahara.
While
Angelina
has
the
sole
custody
of
the
kids,
Brad
Pitt
has
visitation
rights.
Talking
about
her
parenting
style,
Angela
says,
"I
don't
tell
the
kids
how
to
dress.
Even
when
they
were
little,
I
just
put
things
in
front
of
them." She
gives
all
kind
of
freedom
to
her
kids.
The
actress
adds,
"Nobody
has
to
go
anywhere
if
they
don't
want
to,
and
if
they
don't
want
to
dress
up,
they
don't
have
to."
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 13:16 [IST]