Brad Pitt Hits Back At Angelina Post Her Physical Abuse Allegations; Demands To Know If She Gagged Staff

Brad Pitt Inquires Angelina Jolie Amid Physical Abuse Allegations: As Angelina Jolie's legal team revealed Brad Pitt's allegedly abusive history, the Oscar winning actor has reportedly launched a legal slavo against his ex-wife. He has allegedly launched an inquiry to know whether Angelina gagged any of the staffs to sign amid the accusation of alleged physical abuse. Brad and Angelina separated in 2016 and their divorce became official in 2019. The former couple has been in limelight ever since the divorce because of their years long legal fights. First the couple were fighting over the custody of their kids and now they are in an ongoing battle over Chateau Miraval.

ANGELINA JOLIE ACCUSES EX BRAD PITT OF ALLEGED PHYSICAL ABUSE

Easrlier this week, Angelina revealed that during the sale of Miraval, Brad tried to allegedly physically abuse her. Page Six reports that while the actress along with her then-husband was on a private plane in 2016, there were several instances when she was allegedly physically abused. Morever, the reports claim that the actress was asked to sign an NDA to control her Miraval sale. This made Angelina furious, leading her to sell her stake in Miraval to a Russian biollionaire in 2021.

WHO HAS THE CUSTODY OF BRAD PITT & ANGELINA JOLIE'S KIDS?

After a legal battle of around 5 years, Angelina got the sole custody of the former couple's shared kids. The former couple shares six kids together, twins Knox and Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, and Zahara. While Angelina has the sole custody of the kids, Brad Pitt has visitation rights. Talking about her parenting style, Angela says, "I don't tell the kids how to dress. Even when they were little, I just put things in front of them." She gives all kind of freedom to her kids. The actress adds, "Nobody has to go anywhere if they don't want to, and if they don't want to dress up, they don't have to."