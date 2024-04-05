Cannes 2024: Dates, Opening Film, Jury & More; Here's Everything To Know About 77th Festival de Cannes

Cannes 2024 Details: Cannes 2024 is much in talk these days and the fans are eagerly waiting to know which movie will kick off the 77th film festival. Reportedly, Cannes 2024 will open with French movie originally titled 'Le Deuxième Acte' (The Second Act). Taking place at France, the 77th Film Festival will be taking place from May 14 to May 25, 2024. Besides the Hollywood and French movies, Indian films are also marking their presence on the global level. As the excitement hypens, let us take get a detailed look at Cannes 2024.

WHICH MOVIE WILL OPEN CANNES 2024?

Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxième Acte is confirmed to open 77th Cannes Film Festival. Directed and written by Wuentin, the movie star Lea Seydoux, Louis Garrel, and Vincent Lindon in the lead role. The official synopsis of the movie claims, "Florence (Lea Seydoux) wants to introduce David, the man she's madly in love with, to her father. But David (Louis Garrel) isn't attracted to her and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The characters meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere."

WHICH INDIAN FILMS WILL BE FEATURED IN CANNES 2024?

Three Indian films are reported to be making their way to Cannes 2024 and all three of them happens to be of marathi genre. Three films that will be get screening at Cannes 2024 are- Valli, Gypsy, and Bera.

Valli is directed by Manoj Shinde and is the sophomore movie about a woman trapped in man's body. Gypsy is directed by Shashi Chandrakant Khandare, spinnning around the stooryline of a poor family. While, Bhera, directed by Shrikant Prabhakar, revolves around the story of a deaf character who helps his friend's mother during the difficult time.

WHO WILL HOST CANNES 2024?

Cannes 2024 is will be hosted by French actress and comedian Camille Cottin. She is known for her roles in 'House of Gucci,' 'Stillwater,' and 'Call My Agent.' Cottin started her career as a stage actress and her sketched like 'Connasse,' 'The Parsian Bitch,' and 'Princess Of Hearts' helped her get her way in mainstream.

WHO WILL BE THE JUDGE IN CANNES 2024?

'Barbie' fame Greta Gerwig will be the judge in Cannes 2024. The filmmakers and actress is confirmed to be serving as the jury president for the main competition. With her 'Barbie' being the highest grossing film of 2023, Greta has been the talk of the town.