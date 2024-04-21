Cannes 2024 Poster: Akira Kurosawa's Enthralling Magic On Official Poster Leaves Fans Saying 'Sublime'

Cannes
2024
Poster:
The
77th
Cannes
Film
Festival
has
finally
unveiled
the
official
poster.
The
biggest
film
festival
of
the
year
chooses
a
snap
from
the
movie
to
feature
in
it's
official
poster.
This
photo
often
has
a
deep
meaning
in
it.
Along
with
uploading
the
poster,
the
official
site
also
describe
why
it
has
chosen
the
particular
snap
of
the
movie.
The
77th
Festival
de
Cannes
will
start
from
May
14,
2024
and
will
end
on
May
25.
The
famed
actors,
actresses,
and
filmmakers
are
expected
to
don
the
red
carpet
with
their
special
appearance
at
various
screenings.
This
time,
two
Indian
movies
have
bagged
an
official
selection
at
Cannes.
Payal
Kapadia's
All
We
Imagine
As
Light
and
Sandhya
Suri's
Santosh
will
be
given
the
special
screening.
Featival
de
Cannes
chose
a
scene
from
Akira
Kurosawa's
1991
film
'Rhapsody
in
August's
to
be
it's
official
poster.
The
official
poster
features
5
people
sitting
on
a
bench
as
they
stare
at
the
sky.
As
they
got
snapped
from
behind,
the
moon
gazes
on
them
as
it
also
shines
at
the
mountains
and
luscious
trees.
The
sky
features
the
sign
of
Palme
d'Or
award
with
festival's
name
written
on
the
poster
on
top
right.
As
Festival
de
Cannes'
releases
the
official
poster,
it
writes,
"The
poetic
beauty,
hypnotic
magic
and
apparent
simplicity
of
the
cinema.
The
official
poster
of
the
77th
Festival
de
Cannes
revealed!" Further
explaining
where
the
scene
is
taken
from,
the
post
explains
Akira
Kurosawa's
1991
movie
'Rhapsody
in
August'
that
was
next-to-last
film
by
the
director
reminds
"the
importance
of
coming
together,
and
seeking
harmony
in
all
things."
Fans
were
mesmerized
seeing
the
official
poster
of
Cannes
2024.
One
called
it,
"Wonderful." Another
wrote,
"Love
it
🤎
merveille
de
film."
One
commented,
"Pure
merveille."
Another
film
fanatic
praised
the
poster,
"Akira
Kurosawa's
cinema
is
a
tapestry
of
beauty
woven
with
intricate
storytelling,
visual
splendor,
and
profound
human
insight.
His
films
are
a
testament
to
the
artistry
of
cinema,
capturing
the
essence
of
life
in
every
frame."
Moreover,
many
subbed
the
poster
to
be
"sublime."
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 11:10 [IST]