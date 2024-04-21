Cannes 2024 Poster: Akira Kurosawa's Enthralling Magic On Official Poster Leaves Fans Saying 'Sublime'

Cannes 2024 Poster: The 77th Cannes Film Festival has finally unveiled the official poster. The biggest film festival of the year chooses a snap from the movie to feature in it's official poster. This photo often has a deep meaning in it. Along with uploading the poster, the official site also describe why it has chosen the particular snap of the movie. The 77th Festival de Cannes will start from May 14, 2024 and will end on May 25. The famed actors, actresses, and filmmakers are expected to don the red carpet with their special appearance at various screenings. This time, two Indian movies have bagged an official selection at Cannes. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light and Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be given the special screening.

CANNES 2024 OFFICIAL POSTER UNVEILED

Featival de Cannes chose a scene from Akira Kurosawa's 1991 film 'Rhapsody in August's to be it's official poster. The official poster features 5 people sitting on a bench as they stare at the sky. As they got snapped from behind, the moon gazes on them as it also shines at the mountains and luscious trees. The sky features the sign of Palme d'Or award with festival's name written on the poster on top right.

As Festival de Cannes' releases the official poster, it writes, "The poetic beauty, hypnotic magic and apparent simplicity of the cinema. The official poster of the 77th Festival de Cannes revealed!" Further explaining where the scene is taken from, the post explains Akira Kurosawa's 1991 movie 'Rhapsody in August' that was next-to-last film by the director reminds "the importance of coming together, and seeking harmony in all things."

Fans were mesmerized seeing the official poster of Cannes 2024. One called it, "Wonderful." Another wrote, "Love it 🤎 merveille de film." One commented, "Pure merveille." Another film fanatic praised the poster, "Akira Kurosawa's cinema is a tapestry of beauty woven with intricate storytelling, visual splendor, and profound human insight. His films are a testament to the artistry of cinema, capturing the essence of life in every frame." Moreover, many subbed the poster to be "sublime."